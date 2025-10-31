A weekend of World-Class Football Across Europe’s Elite Leagues awaits you!

SuperSport, available on DStv and GOtv, continues to bring fans the very best in global football entertainment — with a thrilling lineup from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and Ligue 1 lighting up screens from Friday 31 October to Monday 3 November.

Ligue 1: PSG vs Nice – A Clash of Ambition

In France, Paris Saint-Germain host Nice in what should be one of the standout games in Ligue 1. Both sides are chasing momentum, and this encounter promises intensity and attacking intent. PSG will aim to assert their dominance at home, but Nice will relish the challenge of testing themselves against the league's biggest name.

Serie A: Milan Derby Drama & Top-Four Tension

Over in Serie A, Atalanta face AC Milan in a matchup that always brings fireworks. Atalanta’s aggressive style often leads to high-scoring affairs, while Milan’s ambition to stay in the title race makes this a high-stakes battle. Meanwhile, Inter Milan take on Fiorentina in another clash loaded with significance, especially with both sides aiming to stay firmly in the top-four conversation. Later in the weekend, AC Milan meet Roma in what is sure to be a tense and tactical affair between two traditional heavyweights.

La Liga: Rivalries, Derbies & Drama

La Liga offers some of the most eye-catching fixtures of the round. Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla pits two seasoned contenders against each other, with both looking to prove their consistency. The Basque derby between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao is always fiercely contested, and this edition should be no different with local pride on the line. Later, Real Madrid take on Valencia, a fixture known for its drama and unpredictability, while Barcelona host Elche, a game the Catalan giants will see as a key opportunity to keep pace at the top.

Premier League: Rivalries Reign Supreme

In the Premier League, the schedule is equally tantalising. Nottingham Forest welcome Manchester United in a matchup that could be a crucial test for both sides as they navigate the pressures of expectation. Tottenham and Chelsea renew their intense London rivalry, and with both teams desperate for consistency, sparks are bound to fly.

Another must-watch game sees Liverpool take on Aston Villa, with both sides known for their attacking style and high tempo. Finally, Manchester City host Bournemouth, a clash where City will look to control proceedings, though Bournemouth won’t make it easy.

Across the board, these fixtures bring together clubs with history, ambition, and a need to make a statement. Fans can expect tight battles, tactical duels, and possibly season-defining results across Europe’s top leagues.

Pay your subscription and never miss a game

Across Europe, the 2025/26 season promises tactical battles & emotional rollercoasters. Whether it’s chasing titles, fighting for survival, or rebuilding legacies watch your team go for glory on SuperSport only on DStv and GOtv.

On the go, stream every match on the DStv Stream or GOtv Stream app. Upgrade or manage your subscription via the New MyDStv or MyGOtv app or visit www.dstv.com or www.gotvafrica.com

This Season, IT’S ON – Only on SuperSport.

Broadcast Details

Ligue 1, Matchday 10

Wednesday 29 October



20:00: FC Lorient v Paris Saint-Germain – LIVE on SuperSport Events and SuperSport Africa

22:00: FC Nantes v AS Monaco – LIVE on SuperSport Africa

Ligue 1, Matchday 11

Saturday 1 November



18:00: Paris Saint-Germain v Nice – LIVE on SuperSport Africa

20:00: AS Monaco v Paris FC – LIVE on SuperSport Africa and SuperSport GOtv Football

Sunday 2 November



21:45: Brest v Olympique Lyon – LIVE on SuperSport Africa and SuperSport GOtv Football

Serie A, Matchday 9

Tuesday 28 October



19:30: Lecce v Napoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:45: Atalanta v AC Milan – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Wednesday 29 October



19:30: Juventus v Udinese – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

19:30: Roma v Parma – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport Action Africa and SuperSport Maximo 1

19:30: Bologna v Torino – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 3

21:45: Inter Milan v Fiorentina – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:45: Como v Verona – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 3

21:45: Genoa v Cremonese – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport Action Africa and SuperSport Maximo 1

Thursday 30 October



19:30: Cagliari v Sassuolo – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:45: Pisa v Lazio – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

La Liga, Matchday 11

Friday 31 October



22:00: Getafe v Girona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Saturday 1 November



15:00: Villarreal v Rayo Vallecano – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

17:15: Atletico Madrid v Sevilla – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

19:30: Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

22:00: Real Madrid v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Sunday 2 November



15:00: Levante v Celta Vigo – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

17:15: Alaves v Espanyol – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

19:30: Barcelona v Elche – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

22:00: Real Betis v Mallorca – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Monday 3 November



22:00: Real Oviedo v Osasuna – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Serie A Matchday 10

Saturday 1 November



16:00: Udinese v Atalanta – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

19:00: Napoli v Como – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:45: Cremonese v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Sunday 2 November



13:30: Verona v Inter Milan – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa and SuperSport Maximo 360

16:00: Torino v Pisa – LIVE on SuperSport Action Africa

16:00: Fiorentina v Lecce – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

19:00: Parma v Bologna – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:45: AC Milan v Roma – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Monday 3 November



19:30: Sassuolo v Genoa – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:45: Lazio v Cagliari – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Africa and SuperSport Maximo 360

Premier League, Matchday 10

Saturday 1 November



17:00: Crystal Palace v Brentford – LIVE on SuperSport Events, SuperSport OTT2 and SuperSport Maximo 1

17:00: Nottingham Forest v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

17:00: Burnley v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Blitz, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

17:00: Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United – LIVE on SuperSport Action Africa

17:00: Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2 and SuperSport OTT3

19:30: Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

22:00: Liverpool v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 2 November



16:30: West Ham United v Newcastle United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

18:30: Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

Monday 3 November

