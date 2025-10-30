ModernGhana logo
Agyemang to miss rest of season with ruptured ACL

By BBC
Women Football Getty ImagesImage caption: Michelle Agyemang was replaced by Chloe Kelly after injuring her knee against Australia
THU, 30 OCT 2025
England forward Michelle Agyemang has confirmed she has ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament and will miss the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old - one of the key players in England's Euro 2025 victory - was carried off on a stretcher after suffering the knee injury in a non-contact incident during the Lionesses' 3-0 win against Australia.

Agyemang, who is on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion from Arsenal, had only been on the pitch for 13 minutes after being brought on as a second-half substitute.

"[I'm] disappointed that results show a torn ACL," she wrote on Instagram. "I am so grateful for all the kind words and support from everyone.

"Recovery starts now, I will be back stronger than before."

Brighton have said they and fellow Women's Super League club Arsenal will work together on a rehabilitation programme, which will be assisted by England and the Football Association.

"Everyone at Albion sends all their support to Michelle as she begins her recovery, with her wellbeing foremost in all of our minds," a Brighton statement said.

Agyemang played a key role for the Lionesses at Euro 2025, scoring from the bench in the quarter-final against Sweden and in the semi-final against Italy.

She was nominated for the Kopa trophy, an award given to world's best Under-21 women's player.

Agyemang has started in five of Brighton's six WSL games this season.

