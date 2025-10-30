ModernGhana logo
We were affected by lack of training sessions - Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren after 4-0 win over Egypt

THU, 30 OCT 2025

Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren says they were affected by the lack of training sessions ahead of their game against Egyot in Accra.

The Queens failed to train for two days ahead of their 2nd leg game against the North African country due to unpaid bonuses.

However, at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, October 28, Ghana recorded a 4-0 to end the two legged tie 7-0 aggregate scoreline after recording a 3-0 win in the first leg in Ismalia.

Despite the big win, the Swedish gaffer beleives they were affected by the lack of training sessions.

“If you haven’t done anything for two or three days, of course, it affects you," Bjorkegren said after the game.

"It would be a lie otherwise, and the girls know it as well, but I felt in the second half…we had like a warm-up in the first 45 minutes, okay, so now we push forward, we can do better than what we did in the first half.

"That’s what we talked about and they did it," he added.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

