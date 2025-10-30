ModernGhana logo
Black Queens deserve to play in 2024 WAFCON final - Kim Lars Bjorkegren

THU, 30 OCT 2025

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Björkegren believes his team deserved a place in the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), following what he described as one of their best performances of the tournament.

Ghana made a strong return to the continental showpiece, reaching the semifinals before narrowly losing to hosts Morocco.

The Black Queens, however, bounced back to claim the bronze medal after defeating South Africa in the third-place playoff.

Reflecting on the team’s journey, Björkegren praised his players for their effort and consistency, especially after sealing qualification by thrashing Egypt over two legs.

“I do think one of the better games we have played was against Morocco in the semifinals," Bjorkegren said.

“We had less preparation for that game…and were the better team, and we deserved to play in the final. To do that against the home [host] country…that was a great performance,” he added.

Ghana booked their spot at the tournament with an emphatic 7-0 aggregate victory over Egypt, winning 3-0 at home and 4-0 away.

The 2024 WAFCON title was ultimately claimed by Nigeria.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
