Ghana has talented football players, says Eddie Nketiah amid nationality switch talks [VIDEO]

THU, 30 OCT 2025

Crystal Palace striker Eddie Nketiah has spoken glowingly about Ghana, fuelling fresh speculation over a potential switch of international allegiance.

The former Arsenal forward, who is eligible to play for Ghana through his parents, is reportedly weighing the option of joining the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking at the Best of Africa Awards in London, where he was honoured for his contributions to the community, the 25-year-old paid tribute to Ghana’s immense cultural and sporting influence, describing the country as one of the continent’s brightest lights.

“Ghana has a lot of amazing people, and we have some talented artists, talented football players, and talented people in general. I just think they are a bit better than a lot of African countries,” Nketiah said.

  • Video below:

His remarks have reignited discussions about a possible nationality switch, though the England international has not yet made his position public.

Despite earning a senior cap for the Three Lions, Nketiah remains a long-term target for the Ghana Football Association, which is keen to strengthen its squad ahead of the next World Cup.

The Palace forward has featured five times in the Premier League this season, scoring once for the Eagles.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

