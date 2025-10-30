Government is determined pass the Sports Fund Bill into law - Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Minister for Government Communications and Member of Parliament for Abura Asebu-Kwamankese, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has reiterated government’s determination to pass the Sports Fund Bill into law to strengthen the financing and development of sports in Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with Joy Sports, Mr Kwakye Ofosu disclosed that the draft legislation is nearing completion and will soon be laid before Parliament for debate and approval.

“Efforts are still underway to ensure that the Bill is finalised and then it comes to Parliament for consideration,” Kwakye Ofosu said.

“We’ve had concerns about the state of Ghana Sports – Football, Athletics, Boxing and what have you – the state of infrastructure, incentive packages for athletes and other sports people.

The minister noted that the initiative stems from concerns over the state of various sporting disciplines — including football, athletics, and boxing — as well as the country’s limited infrastructure and lack of adequate incentives for athletes.

He expressed optimism that the proposed fund will transform the way sports are financed in Ghana.

“My belief is that this Bill will generate significant resources that enable us to invest in sports in a manner that yields the outcomes we want because we cannot expect to perform at the highest level globally when we are not investing what we should.”

A draft version of the bill, shared by Mr Kwakye Ofosu on October 10, 2025, outlines 14 potential sources of funding, including parliamentary allocations, sports lotteries, sponsorships, grants, and taxes on sports betting companies.

Other proposed funding streams include gate proceeds, athlete transfer fees (both domestic and international), sponsorship deals, contributions from international federations, and a share of revenues from competitions and commercial sports vendors.

Once enacted, the Sports Fund Bill will provide a sustainable financing framework to enhance sports infrastructure, support athlete welfare, and promote capacity building across Ghana’s sporting disciplines.