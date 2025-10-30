ModernGhana logo
2025 WAFU B U-20 Girls’ Cup: Black Princesses to leave for Benin on November 3

THU, 30 OCT 2025

Ghana’s U-20 women’s national team, the Black Princesses, are set to depart on Monday, November 3, for the 2025 WAFU Zone B Girls’ Cup in Benin.

The reigning champions will be aiming to defend the title they captured two years ago in Kumasi, where they triumphed over Nigeria 3–1 on penalties after a goalless draw in regulation time.

This year’s tournament, which marks the second edition of the regional competition, kicks off on Friday, November 7, and will feature just three teams, Ghana, Nigeria and hosts Benin, following Niger’s withdrawal.

Head coach Charles Sampson is expected to announce his final squad in the coming days. He initially invited 26 players to camp as part of preparations for the competition.

The three teams will compete in an all-play-all format to determine the champions of the 2025 WAFU B Girls’ Cup.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

