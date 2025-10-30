Ghana can match England and Brazil at 2026 World Cup - Ernest Thompson

Former Black Stars Management Committee member Ernest Thompson says he is confident Otto Addo and his players have the quality to compete with the world’s best at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana booked their place at next year’s tournament after topping their qualifying group with 25 points, a performance Thompson believes demonstrates the team’s growing maturity and resilience.

In an interview with Sporty FM, the former Hearts of Oak board secretary acknowledged that while Ghana can hold their own against most teams, there are a few he would prefer the Black Stars avoid in the group stage.

"I wouldn't like us to play Spain, Portugal, Belgium, and most probably France," the former Hearts of Oak board secretary said.

"England, I don't mind. When we meet England, it's a different ballgame; it’s like a colonial master and his subject who wants to fight. We learned football from them, and I think we can rise up."

He also expressed confidence that Ghana could match Brazil if the team approaches the game with the right tactical plan.

Reflecting on the Black Stars’ 3-0 defeat to the South Americans in the Round of 16 at the 2006 World Cup, Thompson argued that the scoreline did not truly reflect Ghana’s capabilities.

"Brazil play just like us, with individual flair and creativity. But we didn’t play the right tactics. We defended too high and left spaces at the back. Ronaldo saw it and took advantage. It all depends on getting the tactics right,” he said.

Ghana will learn their group stage opponents when the World Cup draw is conducted on December 5.