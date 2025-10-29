ModernGhana logo
EFL Cup: Holders Newcastle overcome Spurs to reach last eight

By BBC
WED, 29 OCT 2025

A pair of headers from Fabian Schar and Nick Woltemade sent holders Newcastle United into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at the expense of Tottenham.

Spurs have hurt a number of sides with their aerial ability this season, particularly at set-plays, but the much-changed hosts gave Thomas Frank's team a taste of their own medicine at St James' Park.

Newcastle took the lead midway through the first half when Schar easily rose above Lucas Bergvall to head them in front from Sandro Tonali's corner.

Spurs players protested to referee Chris Kavanagh as Tonali took the corner just as defender Djed Spence got to his feet after putting his boot back on, but the goal stood.

Woltemade doubled his side's lead with his sixth goal of the season after the German met Joe Willock's scooped cross and nodded past goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, who missed the ball completely.

Spurs went close to immediately pulling one back when midfielder Pape Sarr's first-time effort forced Aaron Ramsdale into a flying save to his left.

But Newcastle saw the game out to reach the last eight of the competition for the fourth consecutive season.

