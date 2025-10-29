ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

EFL Cup: Chelsea hold off Wolves fightback in cup thriller

By BBC
Football News Getty ImagesImage caption: Andrey Santos (centre) opened the scoring for Chelsea
WED, 29 OCT 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Andrey Santos (centre) opened the scoring for Chelsea

Chelsea survived a late scare in a Carabao Cup last-16 victory at Wolves, where a mutinous atmosphere against manager Vitor Pereira and the club's ownership morphed into hopes of a dream fightback.

First-half goals from Andrey Santos, Tyrique George and Estevao Willian helped the Blues into the quarter-finals, despite a chaotic second half in which Tolu Arokodare scored once and David Moller Wolfe scored twice for Wolves, with Chelsea's Jamie Gittens settling the tie.

Returning striker Liam Delap, who came on to the pitch in the 60th minute after 10 weeks out, was sent off late on for two yellow cards.

Chelsea had been 3-0 up at half-time but were forced to throw on regular starters Enzo Fernandez, Marc Cucurella, Pedro Neto and Moises Caicedo to see out the victory during a second-half wobble.

Remarkably, Chelsea had been 2-0 up after just 15 minutes, immediately sparking Wolves fans' chants of "We want Fosun out" - directed at the Chinese owners - and "You're getting sacked in the morning" - directed at Pereira, with the club bottom of the league and winless.

Errors, including a 30-yard backpass from Arokodare five minutes into the match, allowed Santos to find the corner with his shot for his first Chelsea goal.

The second, a wonderful team goal, culminated in Gittens crossing for George to finish from close range.

But the game swung on Pereira's substitutions, beginning in the 19th minute, bringing off experienced defender Matt Doherty for midfielder Rodrigo Gomes and Marshall Munetsi and Ladislav Krejci coming on in further half-time changes, after Willian lobbed goalkeeper Jose Sa just before the interval.

Support returned when Hwang Hee-chan played in Arokodare to score immediately after half-time, and Wolfe then volleyed into the corner after Yerson Mosquera's long throw-in.

It was a chaotic last 20 minutes for Chelsea, with Delap sent off, Gittens scoring a sensational volley to restore a two-goal advantage and Wolfe lobbing goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen just 60 seconds later to spark a nervy six minutes of added time.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ben Dadzie, Bia West constituency Secretary NPP flagbearer race: ‘We’ll vote for Bawumia; his leadership has transformed liv...

2 hours ago

Dr. Joshua Zaato Paul Afoko’s return to NPP shows the party is still attractive — Dr. Zaato

2 hours ago

Founder and President of RNAQ Holdings, Richard Nii Armah Quaye Ghanaians don’t lack ideas but capital to grow their businesses — Nii Armah Quay...

2 hours ago

Ghanaian business mogul Richard Nii Armah Quaye RNAQ Holdings, Quick Angels launch GHS300 million scale-up fund to support Ghana...

6 hours ago

Supreme Court dismisses bid to remove Judge from Adu-Boahenes GH49m financial loss trial Supreme Court dismisses bid to remove Judge from Adu-Boahene's GH₵49m financial ...

7 hours ago

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh NHIS system breakdown due to vendor sabotage to change contract terms – Health M...

7 hours ago

Fisherman jailed 10 years in hard labour for defilement Fisherman jailed 10 years in hard labour for defilement

7 hours ago

Galamsey: Fabrication, importation, and use of “Changfan” machines banned Galamsey: Fabrication, importation, and use of “Changfan” machines banned

8 hours ago

Lands Minister urges VALCO to lead full modernization drive for integrated aluminium industry Lands Minister urges VALCO to lead full modernization drive for integrated alumi...

8 hours ago

Ghana Armed Forces to conduct live firing exercise at Bundase Training Camp Ghana Armed Forces to conduct live firing exercise at Bundase Training Camp

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line