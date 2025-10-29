EFL Cup: Late goals help Man City fight back to sink Swansea

Omar Marmoush and Rayan Cherki struck late goals as Manchester City came from behind to win at Swansea City and book a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Goncalo Franco's memorable goal had given the Championship side an early lead but Jeremy Doku's deflected effort brought Pep Guardiola's team level before the break.

Manchester City, eight-time winners of this competition, dominated after the break and eventually broke Swansea's resistance when Marmoush lashed home after Cherki's through-ball 13 minutes from time.

Cherki then sealed victory in added time as his low shot rolled into the bottom corner.

Swansea, who are 13th in the Championship, were dreaming of an upset after their sharp start troubled their heavyweight opponents.

Melker Widell, one of six Swansea changes, spread the ball wide to Josh Key and he squared for Franco, whose glorious 20-yard strike arced into the top corner.

Abdukodir Khusanov's poor pass then presented Widell with a chance to double the lead, but the Swede's low shot was touched wide of the post by James Trafford.

With Guardiola's decision to make 10 changes threatening to backfire, the eight-time competition winners eventually found some momentum.

Cherki was denied an equaliser as he poked against the post but, with Swansea creaking, Doku turned sharply inside Key and his low shot ricocheted into the net off Cameron Burgess.

From that point Manchester City took control, though clear-cut chances were at a premium until Marmoush smashed a first club goal of the season and Cherki's precise finish put the result beyond doubt.