EFL Cup: Arsenal young guns beat Brighton to reach quarter-final

Ethan Nwaneri and Bukayo Saka scored second-half goals as a youthful Arsenal side beat Brighton to reach the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Mikel Arteta named 15-year-old Max Dowman, who became the youngest Arsenal player to start a match, and 17-year-old Andre Harriman-Annous in a side that had 10 changes from the team that beat Crystal Palace on Sunday.

And it was two of Arsenal's other young players who combined to give the Gunners the lead in the 57th minute.

Mikel Merino played Myles Lewis-Skelly into the area with a clever backheel and the defender pulled the ball back for fellow academy graduate Ethan Nwaneri to sweep into the far corner.

Second-half substitute Saka doubled the lead when he picked up the rebound from a Harriman-Annous shot and fired into an empty net to give Arsenal the win.

Brighton had good opportunities in the first half to open the scoring, first through Georginio Rutter when the forward had a good chance saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Striker Stefanos Tzimas then had a big chance to score but shot wide from inside the area following a counter-attack.

The result means Arsenal progress into the last eight of the competition, are now unbeaten in their past 11 games and have not conceded a goal for six matches.