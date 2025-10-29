2026 World Cup: Government assures smooth visa process for Ghanaians

Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has given firm assurances that the government will facilitate a seamless visa process for Ghanaians planning to travel to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana’s Black Stars booked their place at next summer’s tournament, to be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, after finishing top of Group I with 25 points in the qualifiers.

In preparation for the global showpiece, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, recently met with officials from the U.S. Embassy and the Canadian High Commission in October to discuss coordinated visa arrangements for Ghanaian supporters.

Speaking to Joy Sports, Kwakye Ofosu, who is also the Member of Parliament for Abura Asebu-Kwamankese, said the government is committed to making it easier for fans to secure travel documents and support the national team abroad.

“As a government, we have a duty to at all times look out for the interests of the people of Ghana. The Foreign Ministry has acted proactively by engaging the necessary authorities in the host countries to ensure the visa process for Ghanaians is smooth,” he said.

He further disclosed that the meetings held by the Foreign Affairs Ministry had been fruitful, adding that the initial feedback from the embassies was positive and encouraging.

“My engagement with the Foreign Minister indicates that it went well and that he is happy about the progress made,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will learn their group-stage opponents when the World Cup draw takes place on December 5.