2025/26 GPL: Frimpong Manso vows to build title winning Nations FC side

Newly appointed Nations FC head coach Frimpong Manso has set his sights on constructing a squad capable of competing for trophies.

Manso, who parted ways with Bibiani GoldStars following a 2-0 loss to JS Kabylie in the first leg of the CAF Champions League, takes over from Kasim Mingle, who was relieved of his duties after Nations secured a narrow 3-2 victory over Eleven Wonders in Matchday 7.

Speaking at his unveiling, Manso outlined his vision for the team.

“I want to build a team that is strong enough to win titles and also play good football.

"I believe in a team that fights. Football has evolved, and knowing how to play alone is not enough, but playing without the ball is the most important thing.

“We will look at it critically and get the best out of the players. We will deal with the two key aspects of the game - with and without the ball. We will emphasise to the players to get that concept,” he told the club’s media.

Manso’s return to top-flight management offers him a chance to reaffirm his status as one of Ghana’s most experienced coaches.

He will seek his first victory with Nations FC when they face Bechem United in Matchday 8 at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.