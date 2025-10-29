ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 29 Oct 2025 Football News

2025/26 GPL: Frimpong Manso vows to build title winning Nations FC side

2025/26 GPL: Frimpong Manso vows to build title winning Nations FC side

Newly appointed Nations FC head coach Frimpong Manso has set his sights on constructing a squad capable of competing for trophies.

Manso, who parted ways with Bibiani GoldStars following a 2-0 loss to JS Kabylie in the first leg of the CAF Champions League, takes over from Kasim Mingle, who was relieved of his duties after Nations secured a narrow 3-2 victory over Eleven Wonders in Matchday 7.

Speaking at his unveiling, Manso outlined his vision for the team.

“I want to build a team that is strong enough to win titles and also play good football.

"I believe in a team that fights. Football has evolved, and knowing how to play alone is not enough, but playing without the ball is the most important thing.

“We will look at it critically and get the best out of the players. We will deal with the two key aspects of the game - with and without the ball. We will emphasise to the players to get that concept,” he told the club’s media.

Manso’s return to top-flight management offers him a chance to reaffirm his status as one of Ghana’s most experienced coaches.

He will seek his first victory with Nations FC when they face Bechem United in Matchday 8 at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

3 hours ago

October 29: Cedi sells at GHS12.30 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.86 on interbank October 29: Cedi sells at GHS12.30 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.86 on inter...

4 hours ago

Woman jailed six months for stealing provisions from Oda supermarket Woman jailed six months for stealing provisions from Oda supermarket

4 hours ago

Chairperson of PAC, Abena Osei-Asare 'You cannot commit these huge financial infractions and come back to us for tari...

4 hours ago

Six persons at Scholarship Secretariat arrested by NIB Six persons at Scholarship Secretariat arrested by NIB

4 hours ago

Second Deputy Minority Whip, Jerry Ahmed Shaib Minority NPP wants Akufo-Addo recognised for role in Cedi appreciation

4 hours ago

DVLA boss, Julius Neequaye Kotey OSP invites DVLA Boss over alleged GH¢4m bribery claim; probes Council of State ...

4 hours ago

Government’s uncapping of NHIS Levy to generate GHS3.4bn for health fund by end of 2025 — Julius Debrah Government’s uncapping of NHIS Levy to generate GHS3.4bn for health fund by end ...

4 hours ago

Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company A-G outlines 21 charges against former NAFCO CEO

5 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Mr. Julius Neequaye Kotey 'They tried to bribe me with GHS4million to stop the new digitalised vehicle reg...

5 hours ago

Majority Leader in Parliament and MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga Mahama is ready to sign anti-LGBTQ bill into law — Majority Leader

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line