I expect Otto Addo to do a lot at 2026 World Cup, says Sports Minister Kofi Adams

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has urged Black Stars head coach Otto Addo to step up his preparations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Addo, 50, guided Ghana to qualification for the global tournament after finishing top of Group I with 25 points.

Despite steering the team to another World Cup appearance, some fans have called for his dismissal. However, he is expected to remain in charge for the tournament.

Speaking in an interview with UTV, Adams, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for the Buem constituency, praised the team for securing qualification but stressed that there is still significant work to be done.

"I am happy we have qualified, but that does not mean everything was cool. I expect the coach [Otto Addo] to do a lot more," Adams said.

The minister emphasized that the World Cup poses a far greater challenge than the qualifying campaign.

"The qualifiers are entirely different, and sometimes you get a superior advantage over other countries and opponents, but at the World Cup, you can come up against the Asians, Europeans, the South Americans, North Americans, and what have you and these countries have a different style of play, so your reading of the game must be different," he added.

Ghana will learn their group-stage opponents when the World Cup draw is held on December 5.