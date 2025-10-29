ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I expect Otto Addo to do a lot at 2026 World Cup, says Sports Minister Kofi Adams

Football News I expect Otto Addo to do a lot at 2026 World Cup, says Sports Minister Kofi Adams
WED, 29 OCT 2025

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has urged Black Stars head coach Otto Addo to step up his preparations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Addo, 50, guided Ghana to qualification for the global tournament after finishing top of Group I with 25 points.

Despite steering the team to another World Cup appearance, some fans have called for his dismissal. However, he is expected to remain in charge for the tournament.

Speaking in an interview with UTV, Adams, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for the Buem constituency, praised the team for securing qualification but stressed that there is still significant work to be done.

"I am happy we have qualified, but that does not mean everything was cool. I expect the coach [Otto Addo] to do a lot more," Adams said.

The minister emphasized that the World Cup poses a far greater challenge than the qualifying campaign.

"The qualifiers are entirely different, and sometimes you get a superior advantage over other countries and opponents, but at the World Cup, you can come up against the Asians, Europeans, the South Americans, North Americans, and what have you and these countries have a different style of play, so your reading of the game must be different," he added.

Ghana will learn their group-stage opponents when the World Cup draw is held on December 5.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

3 hours ago

October 29: Cedi sells at GHS12.30 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.86 on interbank October 29: Cedi sells at GHS12.30 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.86 on inter...

4 hours ago

Woman jailed six months for stealing provisions from Oda supermarket Woman jailed six months for stealing provisions from Oda supermarket

4 hours ago

Chairperson of PAC, Abena Osei-Asare 'You cannot commit these huge financial infractions and come back to us for tari...

4 hours ago

Six persons at Scholarship Secretariat arrested by NIB Six persons at Scholarship Secretariat arrested by NIB

4 hours ago

Second Deputy Minority Whip, Jerry Ahmed Shaib Minority NPP wants Akufo-Addo recognised for role in Cedi appreciation

4 hours ago

DVLA boss, Julius Neequaye Kotey OSP invites DVLA Boss over alleged GH¢4m bribery claim; probes Council of State ...

4 hours ago

Government’s uncapping of NHIS Levy to generate GHS3.4bn for health fund by end of 2025 — Julius Debrah Government’s uncapping of NHIS Levy to generate GHS3.4bn for health fund by end ...

4 hours ago

Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company A-G outlines 21 charges against former NAFCO CEO

5 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Mr. Julius Neequaye Kotey 'They tried to bribe me with GHS4million to stop the new digitalised vehicle reg...

5 hours ago

Majority Leader in Parliament and MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga Mahama is ready to sign anti-LGBTQ bill into law — Majority Leader

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line