We keep improving as a team - Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren

WED, 29 OCT 2025

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has expressed his delight with the team’s steady progress following their emphatic qualification for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Ghana sealed their place in the continental showpiece with a commanding 7-0 aggregate victory over Egypt, winning the first leg 3-0 in Ismailia before wrapping up the tie with a 4-0 triumph in Accra on Tuesday.

Reflecting on the team’s performance, the Swedish tactician said he was pleased with the improvement shown by his players and confident they are on the right path ahead of next year’s tournament.

“If you take in a WAFCON, it was a long time ago that a women’s team won a bronze medal,” Bjorkegren said.

“And for many of the players, that was their first WAFCON, maybe about 18 players or so. With that experience, of course, it’s going to help us in the future.

"We are a young and new team, and this group is just getting better and better,” he added.

The 2026 WAFCON, to be held in Morocco, will also serve as a qualifier for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which is set to take place in Brazil.

