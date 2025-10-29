ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Zambia part ways with head coach Avram Grant after two tumultuous years

By AfricaSoccer
Football News Zambia part ways with head coach Avram Grant after two tumultuous years
WED, 29 OCT 2025

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has officially confirmed the mutual termination of its contract with national team head coach Avram Grant, ending the Israeli’s two-year tenure at the helm of the Chipolopolo.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, FAZ General Secretary Machacha Shepande revealed that both parties had agreed to an amicable separation, describing the move as a strategic decision “to help chart a new way forward for the Chipolopolo.”

Grant, who took charge on December 22, 2022, guided Zambia to consecutive Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifications – first for the 2023 tournament in Ivory Coast and subsequently for the upcoming 2025 edition in Morocco.

His spell in charge restored Zambia’s presence at Africa’s flagship competition after a prolonged absence, offering renewed optimism to fans of the 2012 African champions.

However, despite those qualification successes, concerns had been mounting over the team’s overall performance and direction.

Zambia’s inconsistent displays in international friendlies, coupled with their early exit from the 2023 AFCON, raised questions about progress under Grant’s leadership.

The Chipolopolo’s struggles in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and a disappointing campaign at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) further fueled debate over the team’s competitiveness, ultimately leading to the decision to part ways with the former Chelsea and Ghana coach.

Zambia now faces a tough assignment at the Morocco 2025 AFCON, where they are drawn in Group A alongside hosts Morocco, Mali, and Comoros.

FAZ assured supporters that details regarding the next steps – including the future technical setup of the national team – will be announced in due course.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

October 29: Cedi sells at GHS12.30 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.86 on interbank October 29: Cedi sells at GHS12.30 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.86 on inter...

2 hours ago

Woman jailed six months for stealing provisions from Oda supermarket Woman jailed six months for stealing provisions from Oda supermarket

2 hours ago

Chairperson of PAC, Abena Osei-Asare 'You cannot commit these huge financial infractions and come back to us for tari...

2 hours ago

Six persons at Scholarship Secretariat arrested by NIB Six persons at Scholarship Secretariat arrested by NIB

2 hours ago

Second Deputy Minority Whip, Jerry Ahmed Shaib Minority NPP wants Akufo-Addo recognised for role in Cedi appreciation

2 hours ago

DVLA boss, Julius Neequaye Kotey OSP invites DVLA Boss over alleged GH¢4m bribery claim; probes Council of State ...

2 hours ago

Government’s uncapping of NHIS Levy to generate GHS3.4bn for health fund by end of 2025 — Julius Debrah Government’s uncapping of NHIS Levy to generate GHS3.4bn for health fund by end ...

2 hours ago

Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company A-G outlines 21 charges against former NAFCO CEO

3 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Mr. Julius Neequaye Kotey 'They tried to bribe me with GHS4million to stop the new digitalised vehicle reg...

3 hours ago

Majority Leader in Parliament and MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga Mahama is ready to sign anti-LGBTQ bill into law — Majority Leader

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line