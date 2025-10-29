Zambia part ways with head coach Avram Grant after two tumultuous years

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has officially confirmed the mutual termination of its contract with national team head coach Avram Grant, ending the Israeli’s two-year tenure at the helm of the Chipolopolo.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, FAZ General Secretary Machacha Shepande revealed that both parties had agreed to an amicable separation, describing the move as a strategic decision “to help chart a new way forward for the Chipolopolo.”

Grant, who took charge on December 22, 2022, guided Zambia to consecutive Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifications – first for the 2023 tournament in Ivory Coast and subsequently for the upcoming 2025 edition in Morocco.

His spell in charge restored Zambia’s presence at Africa’s flagship competition after a prolonged absence, offering renewed optimism to fans of the 2012 African champions.

However, despite those qualification successes, concerns had been mounting over the team’s overall performance and direction.

Zambia’s inconsistent displays in international friendlies, coupled with their early exit from the 2023 AFCON, raised questions about progress under Grant’s leadership.

The Chipolopolo’s struggles in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and a disappointing campaign at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) further fueled debate over the team’s competitiveness, ultimately leading to the decision to part ways with the former Chelsea and Ghana coach.

Zambia now faces a tough assignment at the Morocco 2025 AFCON, where they are drawn in Group A alongside hosts Morocco, Mali, and Comoros.

FAZ assured supporters that details regarding the next steps – including the future technical setup of the national team – will be announced in due course.