Black Queens Coach Kim Bjorkegren Confident Team Is on the Right Path

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren believes Ghana’s women’s national team is on course for something special as they continue to show remarkable progress under his leadership.

The Swedish trainer expressed his optimism after steering the Queens to a 7–0 aggregate victory over Egypt to book their spot at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Ghana sealed qualification with a commanding 3–0 win in Ismailia before completing the job with a 4–0 triumph at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

This latest success adds to the team’s upward trajectory, following their bronze medal finish at the 2024 WAFCON in Morocco earlier this year.

Addressing rumours of a potential departure, Bjorkegren dismissed any suggestion that he might be leaving the job, reiterating his commitment to the Black Queens project.

“No, I will not [leave]. To be completely honest, I had another 14 offers at the time I signed for Ghana. I wanted to be here in Ghana, and I think I can help the girls," Bjorkegren said after the game.

“Together, I think we are on the way to something really, really good, so I’m here to stay with the girls," he added.

The 2026 WAFCON, to be hosted again in Morocco, will double as a qualifier for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.