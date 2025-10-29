Playing for Ghana is a dream come true - Black Queens defender Josephine Bonsu

Black Queens defender Josephine Afua Kyerewaa Bonsu has described representing Ghana as a dream come true, following the team’s emphatic qualification for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Queens sealed their place at the continental showpiece with a 7-0 aggregate victory over Egypt, winning 3-0 in Ismailia before completing the job with a 4-0 triumph in Accra. Bonsu featured prominently in both legs, impressing once again in defence.

Speaking after her first home appearance for the national team, the 26-year-old could not hide her excitement.

“It’s a dream to play for the national team. I’m just giving back to my father, playing for the national team. It means a lot," she said.

“When I was walking through the tunnel to the pitch, I saw the fans, and I was like, is this even real life? Because it was loud.

“The atmosphere was just outstanding, and in the middle of the game, I know I needed to be focused, but sometimes I was just looking around and just enjoying [the atmosphere], so this is just a dream,” Bonsu added.

Born in Germany, Bonsu has become a key figure for Ghana’s women’s side. She was part of the squad that won bronze at the 2024 CAF Women’s AFCON in Morocco and continues to cement her place as one of the Black Queens’ most reliable defenders.