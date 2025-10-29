Nigeria lead the pack as 12 teams clinch places at 2026 WAFCON

Twelve nations have booked their places at the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2026, after two qualifying rounds.

Hosts Morocco, runners-up at the last two editions, will again look to turn fervent home support into silverware.

Roared on by their public, the Atlas Lionesses dream of finally lifting the trophy that slipped away against South Africa (1–2) in 2022.

The competition will be fierce. Ten-time champions Nigeria remain the team to beat.

The Super Falcons are targeting an 11th title to underline their long-standing dominance of the continent.

Behind the heavyweights, Ghana—third at the last tournament—arrive with clear ambition.

Zambia and South Africa, now regulars at the highest level, round out a strong group of favourites in which fine margins will matter.

But the Women’s AFCON is not only about established powers. The 2026 edition will also showcase new faces.

Cape Verde and Malawi are set for their first-ever finals—a historic moment for two nations where the women’s game is growing rapidly.

Kenya and Burkina Faso, returning after spells away, will be eager to prove they belong in this select field.

Around them, several rising teams continue their upward curve. Senegal, Algeria and Tanzania qualified with authority, extending trajectories seen in recent seasons.

Parity and quality are increasingly evident, turning the tournament into a showcase for an African women’s football landscape in full evolution.

Women’s AFCON already looking toward the World Cup

Beyond the race for the continental crown, the 2026 Women’s AFCON carries high stakes: qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ in Brazil.

The four semi-finalists will claim direct tickets to the global finals, with two additional nations heading to intercontinental play-offs.

Every match, every point and every goal will carry weight.