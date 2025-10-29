Carabao Cup: Liam Delap returns for Chelsea against Wolves

Striker Liam Delap is returning from a hamstring injury at a time of need for Chelsea.

The Blues lost 2-1 to surprise package Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with manager Enzo Maresca blaming "a lack of creativity" and his side's crossing being "not the best".

Chelsea's forwards are struggling for goals and assists as Delap returns in the Carabao Cup at lowly Wolves on Wednesday (19:45 GMT), having missed 10 games since sustaining the injury in the 2-0 win over Fulham in August.

Maresca said the 22-year-old will be phased in "gradually", and the summer signing's return is important for a side facing criticism over their inconsistency, which has left the domestic cups their most realistic chance of winning a trophy this season.

Delap to take pressure off Joao Pedro

Image source: Getty Images

Image caption: Delap (left) and Joao Pedro joined Chelsea this summer for a combined £85m

Chelsea signed Delap from Ipswich Town for £30m despite interest from Manchester United, Newcastle and Everton.

Yet the England Under-21s forward was behind £55m signing Joao Pedro in the pecking order at this summer's Club World Cup - and with good reason.

Joao Pedro scored three goals in three appearances as Chelsea won the tournament in the United States. The Brazil striker added two more goals and three assists in his first four Premier League games after joining from Brighton.

More recently, however, Joao Pedro has not scored in his past seven matches. Maresca said he is one of three players - along with midfielders Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo - who currently need to be "protected".

When asked by BBC Sport about Joao Pedro's dip in form, Maresca said: "For sure the physical part is important. When you are not 100% it's difficult to compete, especially in this league.

"Joao Pedro is not a number nine that is going to score 20 goals each year. Joao's a fantastic player, he's going to score and give assists but he's a different kind of nine to ones that score 20 to 25 goals each year like [Robert] Lewandowski, [Kylian] Mbappe or [Erling] Haaland."

Wider problems in Chelsea's attack

Chelsea face wider issues beyond their strikers and Joao Pedro's goalless run.

Forward Cole Palmer has played two full matches all season and is not expected return from a groin injury until December.

Winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, signed from Borussia Dortmund for a fee rising to £52m, has no goals and one assist in 10 matches. Alejandro Garnacho, a £40m recruit from Manchester United, has one goal in seven matches and forced an own goal against Benfica.

Estevao Willian, 18, has entertained since joining from Palmeiras for a fee rising to £51m, but has only two goals and one assist - matching academy forward Tyrique George.

Striker Marc Guiu and Brighton loanee Facundo Buonanotte have one goal each.

Marc Cucurella, who scored seven from left-back last season, is yet to find the net this season. Winger Pedro Neto has one goal and two assists in his past two matches, but prior to that scored only once in the first 10 games.

After 13 matches in all competitions no forward has more than two goals, with midfielders Fernandez and Caicedo Chelsea's joint top scorers with four.

Asked whether a lack of natural goalscorers means responsibility must be shared, Maresca said: "Absolutely, yes. We said many times that the five players at the front, we need six, seven, eight, nine, 10 goals each, in the way we have done last season."

Maresca has found ways to compete despite attacking inconsistency. Chelsea are second for set-piece goals in the Premier League, one behind Arsenal. In addition, the Blues are the first team to have 10 different scorers in the top flight this season.

Will Chelsea's number nine curse be broken?

Image source: Getty Images

Image caption: Khalid Boulahrouz failed to score while wearing the number nine for Chelsea

Some Chelsea fans believe the number nine shirt - taken by Delap in the summer - is cursed. It had been vacant since 2023, and players who wore it since 2006 have struggled for goals, including:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (2022-23) - three goals in 21 games

Romelu Lukaku (2021-22) - 15 goals in 58 games

Tammy Abraham (2019-20, 2021-22) - 30 goals in 82 games

Gonzalo Higuain (2018-19) - five goals in 19 games

Alvaro Morata (2017-18) - 24 goals in 72 games

Radamel Falcao (2015-16) - one goal in 12 games

Fernando Torres (2010-11, 2014-15): 45 goals in 172 games

Franco di Santo (2008-10) - no goals in 16 games

Steve Sidwell (2007-08) - one goal in 25 games

Khalid Boulahrouz (2006-07) - no goals in 20 games

A midfielder and defender are among those listed, and some would argue Abraham broke the curse with his record, while legendary strikers such as Peter Osgood and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink flourished with nine on their back.

But Delap was unmoved when asked about the curse. "I'm not the type of person [who believes in curses]," he said at the Club World Cup.

"At the end of the day it's a number on the back of your shirt. It's just a number that has always been related to strikers so it's something that I like and there's no pressure."