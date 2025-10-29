ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Marathon records less likely because of climate change

By BBC
Athletics Getty ImagesImage caption: The New York Marathon - the last of this years seven World Marathon Majors - takes place on Sunday
WED, 29 OCT 2025
Getty Images Image caption: The New York Marathon - the last of this year's seven World Marathon Majors - takes place on Sunday

Climate change is reducing the chances of runners breaking marathon records, new research claims.

The study by US-based non-profit organisation Climate Central said rising temperatures "have made record-breaking runs in some races nearly impossible".

It also predicted that optimal running conditions - which it defines as 4C for men and 10C for women - will be less likely in 86% of 221 global marathons by 2045.

The Berlin Marathon was raced in an unseasonal 24C in September, while Tokyo and London - also among the seven World Marathon Majors - took place in temperatures above 20C in March and April respectively.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said last month that endurance events such as the marathon may need to be held separately - at a different time of the year - in competitions such as the World Athletics Championships to protect athletes from unsafe conditions.

In response to the study by Climate Central, Coe said: "The era of 'business as usual' for athletics and other endurance summer and winter sports is over.

"Rising heat, rising seas and unpredictable conditions are no longer exceptions - they're the new normal.

"At World Athletics we recognise that athlete welfare isn't just about training and tactics any more - it's about responding to a warming planet.

"We must lead, adapt and innovate if our sport is to thrive in the future - and that means bold action now."

Mhairi Maclennan, the fastest British female finisher at the 2024 London Marathon, said: "At the elite level conditions make or break a performance.

"We train day in, day out for years and manage every aspect of our lives to race our best, only for that elusive target to drift further away as ideal temperatures become rarer.

"Climate change isn't just about races becoming harder; it's about knowing that record-breaking performances could soon be out of reach if conditions keep getting hotter."

The study said Tokyo has the highest chance of ideal temperatures for elite male runners (69%) but is also projected to have the steepest decline by 2045.

The men's marathon world record of two hours 35 seconds was set by the late Kelvin Kiptum in Chicago in 2023.

Ruth Chepngetich set the women's world record at Chicago in 2024, although last week she was banned for three years after admitting to anti-doping rule violations.

The men's record has been reduced by two minutes 22 seconds over the past seven years, with improvement in times widely attributed to new shoe technology.

Former women's world record holder Catherine Ndereba said: "Climate change has altered the marathon.

"Dehydration is a real risk, and simple miscalculations can end a race before it begins. Every step now carries a message - that if we don't take care of our planet, even our strongest strides will fall short."

Ibrahim Hussein, who has won the New York and Boston Marathons, said: "The climate is part of the course now.

"If we don't protect it, the records of the future and the enjoyment for all become less and less likely."

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

13 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor Legal hurdles cleared, no excuse to alter anti-gay bill — Abu Jinapor

13 minutes ago

Planned air traffic workers’ strike won’t affect flight operations — GCAA Planned air traffic workers’ strike won’t affect flight operations — GCAA

17 minutes ago

Though Alassane Ouattara won re-election by a landslide, questions over who will replace the 83-year-old leader linger. By Issouf SANOGO (AFP) Ouattara basks in I.Coast landslide but succession question looms

13 hours ago

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin Speaker Bagbin explains why anti-LGBTQ+ Bill will be reintroduced

13 hours ago

Court dismisses Akosua Serwaas injunction to stop Daddy Lumba’s burial over widowhood rites Court dismisses Akosua Serwaa's injunction to stop Daddy Lumba’s burial over wid...

13 hours ago

Three highway robbers jailed 20years each for Jacobu-Anwiankwanta attack Three highway robbers jailed 20years each for Jacobu-Anwiankwanta attack

13 hours ago

Pelpuo rewards heroic nurse with GH¢5000 for delivering baby in bush under tough conditions Pelpuo rewards heroic nurse with GH¢5000 for delivering baby in bush under tough...

14 hours ago

Kadjebi residents divided over mother tongue school instruction directive Kadjebi residents divided over mother tongue school instruction directive 

14 hours ago

14 workers critically injured as building collapses at Roman Ridge 14 workers critically injured as building collapses at Roman Ridge

14 hours ago

GWL shuts down Teshie-Nungua desalination plant over contractual, maintenance issues GWL shuts down Teshie-Nungua desalination plant over contractual, maintenance is...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line