Josephine Afua Kyerewaa Bonsu hailed for marvelous performance for Black Queens

Josephine Afua Kyerewaa Bonsu has quietly established herself as one of the most consistent performers in the Black Queens setup since earning her first call-up to Ghana’s senior women’s national team.

The 26-year-old defender was outstanding during the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco and has continued to impress in the 2026 WAFCON qualifiers against Egypt.

Calm under pressure and precise in her decision-making, Kyerewaa has become known for her intelligent passing, composed defending, and accurate crosses that spark attacking transitions for Ghana.

Though she plays as a forward for FC Carl Zeiss Jena in the German Women’s Bundesliga, Kyerewaa has seamlessly adapted to a defensive role for the Black Queens — a testament to her tactical intelligence and versatility.

Born in Berlin on August 20, 1999, to a Ghanaian father and a German mother, Kyerewaa embodies the blend of European discipline and African flair. Her technical ability and confidence make her one of the most captivating players in the women’s game today.

She was discovered by former Black Queens coach Nora Häuptle in September 2024 while playing for Carl Zeiss Jena. Since then, Kyerewaa has expressed gratitude for the warm reception she’s received from Ghanaians, both at home and abroad.

Her growing popularity has even inspired fans to form an official supporters’ club dedicated to cheering her on whenever she represents Ghana.

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Björkegren has also been full of praise for Kyerewaa, describing her as “reliable and essential” to the team’s future success.