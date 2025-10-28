ModernGhana logo
Women Football Black Queens outstanding bonuses have been paid - Sports Minister Kofi Adams confirms
TUE, 28 OCT 2025

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has confirmed that all outstanding bonuses owed to the Black Queens have been settled.

Ahead of their second-leg clash against Egypt in the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers, Ghana’s senior women’s national team had threatened to boycott the fixture over unpaid entitlements.

However, following a meeting with the Sports Minister and Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, the team agreed to fulfil the fixture after receiving assurances that the payments would be made.

Speaking to Woezor TV after Ghana’s emphatic victory in Accra, Mr Adams, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency, confirmed that the players had received their dues.

“Black Queens’ bonuses have been paid," Mr Adams said.

"The players have been given their cheques after the game against Egypt in Accra, and the officials who deserve to be paid have been paid," he added.

The Black Queens have now secured qualification for the 2026 WAFCON after a dominant 7–0 aggregate win over Egypt. Ghana claimed a 3–0 victory in the first leg in Ismailia before sealing the tie with a 4–0 win in Accra.

With qualification secured, the team will now await the group stage draw for the 2026 tournament, set to be hosted in Morocco.

A semifinal finish at the continental showpiece would also see Ghana book a place at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

