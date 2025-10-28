ModernGhana logo
Drawing with Bibiani Gold Stars was a stepping stone, says Hearts of Oak PRO, Kwame Opare Addo

Drawing with Bibiani Gold Stars was a stepping stone, says Hearts of Oak PRO, Kwame Opare Addo

Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, says the playing body was left disappointed following their 2-2 draw with Bibiani GoldStars in the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians were held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in their Matchday 7 encounter, despite a spirited comeback to secure a point.

Goals from Mawuli Wayo and George Paaku rescued Hearts after Kumi Attah had netted twice for the defending champions.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Opare Addo acknowledged that while the result was not what the players had hoped for, it served as a valuable lesson for the team moving forward.

"Drawing with Bibiani Gold Stars was a stepping stone for us to bounce back even stronger, although the players are not happy with the outcome of the game," he said.

The draw leaves Hearts of Oak in sixth place on the league table with 13 points.

  • What next?

The Accra-based club will look to extend their unbeaten run when they visit Basake Holy Stars in their Matchday 8 fixture this weekend.

