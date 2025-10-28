ModernGhana logo
Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil named LA Galaxy Top Scorer of 2025 season

Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil has been crowned Los Angeles Galaxy’s Top Scorer for the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season at the club’s end-of-year awards ceremony.

Despite enduring a disappointing campaign, failing to defend their MLS title and missing out on the playoffs, the Galaxy went ahead with their traditional awards night to honour standout performers.

Paintsil, 26, registered 12 goal contributions during the regular season, including 10 league goals, the highest tally in the squad.

His standout moment came with a first-half hat-trick against Sporting Kansas City, making him only the third player in the club’s history to achieve the feat, after Alejandro Moreno and Robbie Keane.

Other award winners included Dylan Vanney (Academy Player of the Year), John Nelson (Best Defender), and Mauricio Cuevas (Humanitarian Award), while Diego Fagúndez claimed the top honour as Player of the Year.

It was, however, a season to forget for the Galaxy, which finished 14th in the Western Conference with 30 points, failing to qualify for the postseason.

Paintsil also found the net once in the Concacaf Champions League and is expected to return home for the off-season before rejoining the team for pre-season preparations ahead of the new campaign.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

