MP likens Ghana's absence at 2025 AFCON to a car without an engine

Football News Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah
TUE, 28 OCT 2025
Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah

Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah, has expressed his disappointment over Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

For the first time in more than 20 years, the Black Stars will miss out on Africa’s biggest football tournament after finishing bottom of their qualifying group with just three points.

In an interview with Sporty FM, Boamah described the situation as painful and disheartening, saying it would be difficult to watch the AFCON without hearing Ghana’s national anthem.

"That you’ll be watching AFCON without the national anthem being played, while anthems of other countries are being played. It’s painful," the lawmaker told Sporty FM. "AFCON without Ghana is like a car without an engine.

"Because we were ill-prepared and not serious at the time," he added.

Despite his disappointment, the MP urged Ghanaians to view the setback as a chance for renewal and restructuring of the national team.

"Maybe it’s a good thing for us to use this time to assess our players in Europe, Africa, and Asia, and rebuild a strong and attractive national team," he added.

While the AFCON miss has been a major blow, the Black Stars have since restored some pride by qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

