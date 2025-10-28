ModernGhana logo
2026 WAFCON Qualifiers: Andre Ayew implores Black Queens to stay focused amid bonus impasse

TUE, 28 OCT 2025

Former Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has called on the Black Queens to stay focused on their legacy and national pride despite the ongoing standoff with authorities over unpaid bonuses.

Ayew paid a visit to the team at their base in Accra on Monday ahead of their decisive 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against Egypt at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Addressing the players, the former U-20 World Cup winner praised their recent achievements, particularly their third-place finish at the 2024 WAFCON in Morocco, which marked their return to the continental spotlight.

"You guys did something great a few months ago at the WAFCON," Ayew said.

"It’s important that you don’t let this legacy be erased by noise and outside people talking [about unpaid bonuses]."

He encouraged the team to remain united and to keep their focus on representing Ghana with pride.

"I’ve been there as a player, and you are building something the Black Queens have never had. Don’t tarnish what you’ve achieved because of money. Yes, money is important, I’ll be the first to say that, but it’s about national pride."

Ayew further urged calm among the players, assuring them that their grievances would eventually be addressed.

"[Unpaid bonuses] is something I’ve been through, so I know how you feel," Ayew told the squad. "Sometimes things get delayed, but they’ll be done."

The Black Queens had boycotted training sessions in protest over unpaid bonuses reportedly amounting to $9,500 per player. However, the team has since resumed preparations and will face Egypt in the second leg on Tuesday, holding a comfortable 3-0 advantage from the first leg in Ismailia last week.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

