Second phase of ticket sales for FIFA World Cup 26 now open

The second phase of ticket sales for the FIFA World Cup 26™ – the Early Ticket Draw – kicks off today with its entry period now open for fans to enter.

After great demand during the Visa Presale Draw, another one million tickets are being made available for this Early Ticket Draw phase.

The entry period for the Early Ticket Draw is open now through 31 October at 11:00 ET (16:00 CET). Timing of a fan’s entry into the Early Ticket Draw during the entry period will not impact the fan’s chances of success. Fans with an existing FIFA ID, should login using those credentials and then enter the Early Ticket Draw at FIFA.com/tickets, even if they had previously entered the Visa Presale Draw. For those without an existing FIFA ID, an account must be created on FIFA.com/tickets to get started.

This phase is open to all fans, and includes a host country domestic exclusivity time slot for residents of Canada, Mexico and the United States. Once the entry period is closed, residents of the host countries who have entered the Early Ticket Draw will be eligible via a randomised selection process for a domestic priority time slot starting on 12 November. This timeslot is open for 72 hours, subject to inventory. Fans who are successful with their entry, will receive confirmation at least 48 hours prior to the time slot.

During this domestic exclusivity time slot, fans from each host country with successful entries will have the chance to purchase available Single Match Tickets for games taking place within their country of residence. Cross-nation tickets will not be available during the domestic priority time slot. Seventy-five percent of the Single Match Tickets for this phase will be made available during the domestic exclusivity time slot.

During the previous phase of ticket sales, residents of the three host countries – the United States, Canada and Mexico, in that order – snapped up more tickets than anyone else. England, Germany, Brazil, Spain, Colombia, Argentina and France – in order of demand – rounded out the top ten countries in terms of ticket sales, as over one million tickets were purchased during the phase.

“We already have seen massive interest from around the world for this tournament, and especially from within the host countries as Canada, Mexico and the United States prepare to host the biggest FIFA World Cup yet,” said Heimo Schirgi, FIFA World Cup 26 Chief Operating Officer. “This second phase, with its host country domestic exclusivity time slot, will allow us to say thank you to these local fans, while ensuring global opportunity as well.”

Following the domestic exclusivity time slot, domestic fans and global fans alike who entered the Early Ticket Draw will be eligible via a randomised selection process for time slots starting on 17 November. If selected, fans will have the chance to purchase available Single Match Tickets and Team Specific Tickets for games across the three countries. Once again, fans who are successful with their entry, will receive confirmation at least 48 hours prior to their time slot.

Additional tickets will be made available in subsequent phases:

The Random Selection Draw phase will begin in the weeks following the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 26™, which takes place on 5 December. During this phase, fans will be able to submit applications for specific matches after the Final Draw has revealed most of the group-stage matchups. More details will be available in due course.

Closer to the tournament, fans will be able to buy any remaining inventory on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans can already purchase single-match and multi-match hospitality packages, inclusive of match tickets, at FIFA.com/hospitality . As always, FIFA encourages fans to purchase tickets only through FIFA.com/tickets , the official and preferred source of tickets for the FIFA World Cup™. Hospitality packages and tickets sourced from unofficial sales channels may not be valid.

Visa, a world leader in digital payments, is FIFA’s Official Payment Technology Partner and the preferred way to pay for tickets and hospitality packages. Other payment methods are also accepted during the Early Ticket Draw sales phase.

A match ticket does not guarantee admission to a host country, and fans should visit each host country’s government website today for entry requirements. Fans are encouraged to visit FIFA.com/tickets for FAQ, Official Rules of the Early Ticket Draw and full terms & conditions for the purchase of FIFA World Cup 26™ tickets. No purchase is necessary to enter the draw, and fans must be 18 years old or older to enter.