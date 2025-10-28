El Clasico: Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr 'didn't want to offend anyone' during Barcelona clash

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr says he "didn't want to offend anyone" when he and some of his team-mates clashed with Barcelona players after winning Sunday's El Clásico.

The Brazil forward, 25, expressed his frustration at being substituted in the 72nd minute and went straight down the tunnel.

He returned to the Real bench later and, after his side's 2-1 win, tried to confront Barcelona's 18-year-old winger Lamine Yamal during unsavoury post-match scenes.

Vinicius was one of five players booked for their part in the incident, while Real's substitute goalkeeper Andriy Lunin was shown a red card.

"El Clásico is like that," Vinicius told Real Madrid TV. "There are a lot of things happening on and off the pitch.

"We try to maintain a balance, but it's not always possible. We didn't want to offend anyone, not Barca players, nor the fans.

"We know that when we step on to the pitch, we have to defend our side, and that's how it was today."

Lamine Yamal had angered the Real players by saying last week that Real 'steal' and 'complain'.

After scoring Sunday's winner at the Bernabeu, Real's England midfielder Jude Bellingham said on Instagram: "Talk is cheap. Hala Madrid always."

What has Alonso said about Vinicius?

There have been many reports in recent months that Los Blancos would consider letting Vinicius leave if they received a suitable offer.

At the end of this season, the Fifa Best men's player of the year will have one year remaining on his contract but talks over a new deal have stalled.

When Vinicius was substituted on Sunday, cameras from broadcaster Dazn picked up the Brazilian saying: "Always me! I'm leaving the team! It's better if I leave, I'm leaving."

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso responded by saying: "I focus on a lot of positive things in the game, and positive things from Vini. We'll talk about [his reaction], of course."

On the clashes after the final whistle, Alonso said: "I interpret it with normality. We don't have to make too much of it.

"It's the tension of the moment, for them and us. These scuffles have always happened."

Carvajal to have knee surgery

Meanwhile, Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal will have surgery on his right knee and might be out for the rest of the year.

The 33-year-old Spaniard has made seven appearances in 10 La Liga games this season, coming on as a second-half substitute during El Clasico.

His latest injury setback comes a year after he ruptured two ligaments and a tendon in the same knee, ruling him out for much of last season.

"Following tests carried out on our captain Dani Carvajal by Real Madrid's medical services, he has been diagnosed with a loose body in his right knee. Carvajal will undergo arthroscopic surgery," Real said on Monday.