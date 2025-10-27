REVEALED: Bournemouth rejected £50m offer from Manchester United and Spurs for Antoine Semenyo

AFC Bournemouth reportedly rejected £50 million offers from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for forward Antoine Semenyo at the start of the summer transfer window, according to The Telegraph.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian forward attracted interest from several Premier League clubs following an outstanding campaign last season.

However, he opted to extend his stay with Bournemouth by signing a long-term contract that included a pay rise.

Semenyo has continued his fine form this season, emerging as one of the league’s most prolific attackers.

He has scored six goals and provided three assists in nine appearances, a tally bettered only by Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

Bournemouth are confident that if Semenyo maintains this level of performance, his market value will rise significantly by next summer, positioning both the club and the player for a profitable future move.

Despite renewed interest from top clubs, including Liverpool, Semenyo is reportedly content to remain patient and leave Bournemouth on the club’s terms rather than forcing an early transfer.

The in-form forward will be hoping to continue his impressive run when Bournemouth visit Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, November 2.