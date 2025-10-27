ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Napoli midfielder Kevin de Bruyne sidelined by thigh injury

By BBC
Football News Getty ImagesImage caption: De Bruyne has started 10 of Napolis 11 matches this season
MON, 27 OCT 2025
Getty Images Image caption: De Bruyne has started 10 of Napoli's 11 matches this season

Napoli midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after significantly injuring his thigh as he scored a penalty against Inter Milan.

The 34-year-old clutched his right thigh after opening the scoring in the 33rd minute on Saturday and was substituted a few minutes later.

The Belgium playmaker was taken to hospital and scans confirmed a high-grade tear.

Reigning champions Napoli, who beat Inter Milan 3-1 to return to the top of Serie A, have not put a timeline on his return to action.

De Bruyne joined Napoli on a free transfer from Manchester City in June.

He has scored four goals in eight league appearances and has made a further three appearances in the Champions League.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Paul Biya, President of Cameroon, was re-elected with 54 percent of the vote. By Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO (AFP) Rival rejects Cameroon's 92-year-old Biya's eighth term

1 hour ago

Deputy Education Minister Clement Apaak Mandatory use of mother-tongue applies to only KG and lower primary — Education ...

1 hour ago

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim Use of local language in early grades not debatable — Shamima Muslim

1 hour ago

Legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare Ghana must make STEM engaging from basic school onward — Prof Azar

1 hour ago

Professor Stephen Kwaku Asareleft and Sir Sam Jonah Producing more lawyers doesn’t doom a nation — Prof Azar tells Sam Jonah

3 hours ago

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah Hairstyle and character grooming have no correlation — Palgrave on SHS policy

3 hours ago

Honour binding arbitral award by end of October or we advise ourselves — CETAG to gov’t Honour binding arbitral award by end of October or we advise ourselves — CETAG t...

3 hours ago

October 27: Cedi sells at GHS12.50 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.86 on interbank October 27: Cedi sells at GHS12.50 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.86 on inter...

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Reconsider attempts to criminalize speech in cybersecurity draft bill — Oppong N...

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah New cybersecurity draft bill dangerous, will criminalize speech — Oppong Nkrumah

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line