Napoli midfielder Kevin de Bruyne sidelined by thigh injury

Napoli midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after significantly injuring his thigh as he scored a penalty against Inter Milan.

The 34-year-old clutched his right thigh after opening the scoring in the 33rd minute on Saturday and was substituted a few minutes later.

The Belgium playmaker was taken to hospital and scans confirmed a high-grade tear.

Reigning champions Napoli, who beat Inter Milan 3-1 to return to the top of Serie A, have not put a timeline on his return to action.

De Bruyne joined Napoli on a free transfer from Manchester City in June.

He has scored four goals in eight league appearances and has made a further three appearances in the Champions League.