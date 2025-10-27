Frank Lampard lauds Brandon Thomas-Asante for blistering goalscoring form

Coventry City manager Frank Lampard has lauded Ghana forward Brandon Thomas-Asante for his impressive performance in the Sky Blues’ 3–1 victory over Watford on Saturday.

The Black Stars striker fired Coventry ahead with a deft header inside three minutes—his ninth goal of the season—as Lampard’s men secured another vital Championship win.

Speaking after the game, Lampard praised the 26-year-old’s consistency and relentless attitude, describing him as a driving force behind the club’s recent run of good form.

“Yes, I’m saying the same stuff week in, week out about Brandon, and it’s good because he’s working hard,” Lampard said.

“He’s got great energy and good quality. You’re seeing that we work a lot on him. We talk a lot about his positioning in the box.”

The Coventry boss, who turned 47 earlier this year, also commended Thomas-Asante’s growing confidence and movement in attack.

“That’s why I loved him being between the posts, getting between defenders. He’s confident, and his energy is great on and off the ball. He just needs to continue. That’s what top players do,” he explained.

Thomas-Asante’s strike against Watford was his third in as many matches, underlining his fine form in front of goal. Lampard attributed the forward’s progress to his dedication on the training ground.

“He’s building and building and working so well with us on the training ground,” he added. “He needs to continue that. He’s such a big player for us now, and that’s all he’s doing.”

With Coventry climbing up the Championship table, Lampard believes the Ghanaian international has the hunger and mentality to push his game even further.

“He’s got the hunger and the mentality,” Lampard said. “If he keeps this up, there’s no limit to how far he can go, for us and for himself.”

Thomas-Asante, who now boasts nine goals and three assists in 12 league appearances, will aim to extend his hot streak when Coventry City face Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground on Friday, October 31.