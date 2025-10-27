ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Frank Lampard lauds Brandon Thomas-Asante for blistering goalscoring form

Football News Frank Lampard lauds Brandon Thomas-Asante for blistering goalscoring form
MON, 27 OCT 2025

Coventry City manager Frank Lampard has lauded Ghana forward Brandon Thomas-Asante for his impressive performance in the Sky Blues’ 3–1 victory over Watford on Saturday.

The Black Stars striker fired Coventry ahead with a deft header inside three minutes—his ninth goal of the season—as Lampard’s men secured another vital Championship win.

Speaking after the game, Lampard praised the 26-year-old’s consistency and relentless attitude, describing him as a driving force behind the club’s recent run of good form.

“Yes, I’m saying the same stuff week in, week out about Brandon, and it’s good because he’s working hard,” Lampard said.

“He’s got great energy and good quality. You’re seeing that we work a lot on him. We talk a lot about his positioning in the box.”

The Coventry boss, who turned 47 earlier this year, also commended Thomas-Asante’s growing confidence and movement in attack.

“That’s why I loved him being between the posts, getting between defenders. He’s confident, and his energy is great on and off the ball. He just needs to continue. That’s what top players do,” he explained.

Thomas-Asante’s strike against Watford was his third in as many matches, underlining his fine form in front of goal. Lampard attributed the forward’s progress to his dedication on the training ground.

“He’s building and building and working so well with us on the training ground,” he added. “He needs to continue that. He’s such a big player for us now, and that’s all he’s doing.”

With Coventry climbing up the Championship table, Lampard believes the Ghanaian international has the hunger and mentality to push his game even further.

“He’s got the hunger and the mentality,” Lampard said. “If he keeps this up, there’s no limit to how far he can go, for us and for himself.”

Thomas-Asante, who now boasts nine goals and three assists in 12 league appearances, will aim to extend his hot streak when Coventry City face Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground on Friday, October 31.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

45 minutes ago

Deadly unrest as Cameroon awaits presidential election result Deadly unrest as Cameroon awaits presidential election result

55 minutes ago

Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu Calls to sack Otto Addo misplaced, ill-timed — Felix Kwakye Ofosu

1 hour ago

Gov’t misses T-Bill target by 30% as funding pressures deepen Gov’t misses T-Bill target by 30% as funding pressures deepen

1 hour ago

Govt targets GH¢75.7bn domestic borrowing in quarter four to cover shortfall Govt targets GH¢75.7bn domestic borrowing in quarter four to cover shortfall

1 hour ago

ALAIN JOCARD / AFP Ten stand trial in Paris over sexist cyberbullying of Brigitte Macron

1 hour ago

President Samia Suluhu Hassan faced internal challenges as the first female leader. By Ericky Boniphace (AFP) Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan: discrete but ruthless

1 hour ago

President Samia Suluhu Hassan is said to want nothing less than total victory. By - (AFP) Murder, kidnap, censorship: the 'new normal' of Tanzania politics

9 hours ago

Ewe Za 2025 rekindles pride, unity and cultural heritage in Volta Region Ewe Za 2025 rekindles pride, unity and cultural heritage in Volta Region

9 hours ago

Cabinet approves funds for Ghana Food Buffer Stock amid food glut concerns Cabinet approves funds for Ghana Food Buffer Stock amid food glut concerns  

10 hours ago

All regions to have passport application centers by December 7 — Ablakwa All regions to have passport application centers by December 7 — Ablakwa

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line