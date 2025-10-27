ModernGhana logo
2025/26 GPL: Didi Dramani bemoans missed chances after Hearts of Oak draw against Bibiani GoldStars

Hearts of Oak head coach Didi Dramani says his side deserved all three points after being held to a 2-2 draw by Bibiani GoldStars in their Matchday 7 encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Phobians had to fight back after GoldStars forward Kumi Attah netted twice for the visitors. Goals from Mawuli Wayo and George Paaku, however, rescued a point for Hearts of Oak in an entertaining contest.

Speaking after the game, Dramani expressed his disappointment with the result, insisting his team should have won comfortably.

“We definitely should have won the game hands down. In the first 15 minutes, we created some good chances, but our decision-making let us down. In the second half, we still dominated and played mostly in their half,” he said.

The former Black Maidens coach emphasized the need for continuous improvement, particularly in maintaining composure and making better decisions during matches.

“When we lost our balance is when they capitalised on. Going forward, we need to make the right decisions. There is a lot we need to improve for us."

Hearts of Oak currently sit sixth on the Ghana Premier League table with 13 points.

  • What next?

The Phobian Club will face Basake Holy Stars in the Matchday 8 games.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

