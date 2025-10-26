BREAKING NEWS: Nations FC part ways with head coach, Kasim Mingle and assistant trainer

Kaim Mingle [L] and Johnson Smith [R]

Ghana Premier League side Nations FC have announced the departure of head coach Kassim Ocansey Mingle and his assistant Johnson Smith, effective immediately.

The decision follows the team’s 3-2 home victory over Eleven Wonders on Sunday in their Matchday 7 fixture.

In an official statement published on the club’s website, Nations FC confirmed the mutual separation, expressing gratitude to the outgoing technical duo:

"Nations FC have mutually parted ways with both Head Coach Kassim Ocansey Mingle and Assistant Coach Johnson Smith.

"We thank them for their service to the Club.

"The club will not make any further comment on this topic."

Mingle, who took charge after leaving Bechem United, guided Nations FC to their best-ever league finish last season, narrowly missing out on the Premier League title.

However, the club has struggled to replicate that form this term, managing just two wins in seven matches, which leaves them 12th on the table with eight points.

Nations FC are expected to announce a new head coach in the coming days as they look to revive their campaign.