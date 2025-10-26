2025/26 GPL Matchday 7 Wrap Up: Aduana, Medeama, and Samartex win as Hearts of Oak held at home by GoldStars

Matchday 7 of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League wrapped up with drama and surprises across the country’s various match centres.

The action began on Friday, where Heart of Lions produced a commanding display to defeat Basake Holy Stars 3–0 at the Kpando Sports Stadium. Goals from Kwadwo Obeng Junior, Michael Ephson, and Anthony Owusu secured an emphatic home victory for the Lions.

At the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park, Aduana FC maintained their fine start to the season with a narrow 1–0 win over Dreams FC, courtesy of Daouda Sidibé’s late strike in the 85th minute.

On Sunday, defending champions Medeama SC edged Swedru All Blacks 1–0 in Tarkwa, with Kamaradini Mamudu scoring the decisive goal in the 73rd minute.

Over at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena, FC Samartex continued their impressive home form, defeating Hohoe United 2–0 thanks to a second-half brace from Clinton Kumi.

At the Aliu Mahama Stadium, Karela United stunned Bechem United with a 2–0 victory. First-half goals from Abdul-Raman Yaya and Bless Ege ensured all three points for the home side.

In Accra, Hearts of Oak were held to a thrilling 2–2 draw by Bibiani GoldStars. Mawuli Wayo gave the Phobians a first-half lead, but Kumi Attah’s quick-fire double in the second half turned the game in GoldStars’ favour. Hearts, however, rescued a point through George Paaku’s 71st-minute equaliser.

At the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, Nations FC deepened Eleven Wonders’ troubles with a 3–2 win, inspired by a brilliant hat-trick from Emmanuel Annor. Frank Awere and Daniel Lomotey scored consolations for Wonders.

Meanwhile, at the Wenchi Sports Stadium, Young Apostles were forced to share the spoils in a 1–1 draw with Berekum Chelsea. The visitors took the lead through an own goal before Issah Huseine levelled in the 71st minute.

The fixture between Vision FC and Asante Kotoko was postponed due to the Porcupine Warriors’ participation in the CAF Confederation Cup.

After seven rounds of matches, Medeama SC, Aduana FC, Heart of Lions, and FC Samartex occupy the top four positions, while Dreams FC, Eleven Wonders, and Basake Holy Stars remain in the relegation zone.

