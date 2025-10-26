PL: Aston Villa victory ends Manchester City's nine-match unbeaten run

Unai Emery celebrated three years as Aston Villa manager with a hard-fought victory to end off-colour Manchester City's nine-game unbeaten run.

Villa are unrecognisable since the Spaniard took over from Steven Gerrard in 2022 and, after a sticky start this season and shock defeat by Go Ahead Eagles in the Europa League on Thursday, the battling victory over City was their fourth on the bounce in the league.

The hosts netted the winner on 19 minutes courtesy of Matty Cash's precise left-foot finish from the edge of the box after a corner, but the visitors were unhappy with the set-piece being awarded, feeling Lucas Digne had fouled Matheus Nunes in the build-up.

City had the opportunity to level just two minutes later when Phil Foden found a pass through to the usually-reliable Erling Haaland, but the striker's low shot was smothered by Emiliano Martinez.

Pep Guardiola's men were disjointed following Tuesday's trip to Villarreal in the Champions League - and could have fallen further behind in the second half.

But John McGinn's thumping volley was blocked and City keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made a double save to deny Jadon Sancho after he had wriggled his way through.

At the other end, winger Savinho's volley was brilliantly cleared off the line by Pau Torres and Haaland had a late goal ruled out for offside which summed up his and City's disappointing day as they missed the chance to go second.