ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

PL: Aston Villa victory ends Manchester City's nine-match unbeaten run

By BBC
Football News Getty ImagesImage caption: Matty Cash scored his second goal of the season for Aston Villa
SUN, 26 OCT 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Matty Cash scored his second goal of the season for Aston Villa

Unai Emery celebrated three years as Aston Villa manager with a hard-fought victory to end off-colour Manchester City's nine-game unbeaten run.

Villa are unrecognisable since the Spaniard took over from Steven Gerrard in 2022 and, after a sticky start this season and shock defeat by Go Ahead Eagles in the Europa League on Thursday, the battling victory over City was their fourth on the bounce in the league.

The hosts netted the winner on 19 minutes courtesy of Matty Cash's precise left-foot finish from the edge of the box after a corner, but the visitors were unhappy with the set-piece being awarded, feeling Lucas Digne had fouled Matheus Nunes in the build-up.

City had the opportunity to level just two minutes later when Phil Foden found a pass through to the usually-reliable Erling Haaland, but the striker's low shot was smothered by Emiliano Martinez.

Pep Guardiola's men were disjointed following Tuesday's trip to Villarreal in the Champions League - and could have fallen further behind in the second half.

But John McGinn's thumping volley was blocked and City keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made a double save to deny Jadon Sancho after he had wriggled his way through.

At the other end, winger Savinho's volley was brilliantly cleared off the line by Pau Torres and Haaland had a late goal ruled out for offside which summed up his and City's disappointing day as they missed the chance to go second.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Cheikh Anta Diop and Ivan Van Sertima Using Genome Sequencing to Falsify Ancient Egyptian History Will Not Wash in Our...

4 hours ago

How motor rider dies when trying to pick his fallen phone on Dambai-Asukawkaw highway How motor rider dies when trying to pick his fallen phone on Dambai-Asukawkaw hi...

4 hours ago

The Nigerian city of Kano is patrolled by police who enforce Sharia law, which operates alongside common law. By AMINU ABUBAKAR (AFP/File) Nigerian Sharia police cancel court-ordered TikTok celebrities' wedding

4 hours ago

Incumbent President Alassane Ouattara is set to win a fourth term. By Sia KAMBOU (AFP) Ouattara set for fourth term as Ivory Coast awaits election results

4 hours ago

Samuel Atta Akyea Esq., senior counsel for Kwabena Adu-Boahene Why Lawyer Atta Akyea dramatically walked out of Court during Adu-Boahene trial

4 hours ago

Our secondary schools not beauty contest, we wont tolerate hairstyles – Education Minister declares 'Our secondary schools not beauty contest, we won't tolerate hairstyles' – Educa...

5 hours ago

AFP - SIA KAMBOU Côte d'Ivoire awaits results after calm election day with expected low turnout

5 hours ago

Multiple feared dead in horrific crash near Kasoa tollbooth Multiple feared dead in horrific crash near Kasoa tollbooth

6 hours ago

AFP - Loic Venance TikTok under scrutiny as toxic videos reach young users within minutes

6 hours ago

Ghana’s banks are not lending enough to sectors where it matters most, like agriculture and manufacturing Ghana’s banks are not lending enough to sectors where it matters most, like agri...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line