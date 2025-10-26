ModernGhana logo
Ghanaian winger Yaw Yaboah suspended by MLS over violations of rules

SUN, 26 OCT 2025

Ghanaian forward Yaw Yeboah has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Soccer (MLS) for alleged violations of league rules.

The Los Angeles FC winger and Columbus Crew midfielder, Derrick Jones, have both been suspended from training and match activities pending the outcome of an ongoing review.

In a statement released by MLS, the league confirmed the decision, stating:

"Major League Soccer has placed Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) midfielder Yaw Yeboah and Columbus Crew midfielder Derrick Jones on administrative leave pending league review of potential violations of MLS league rules," the statement read.

"Both players will be prohibited from participating in team activities and competition during the respective reviews."

Yeboah, who joined Los Angeles FC in January 2025 on a two-year deal after departing Columbus Crew, has made an impression since his arrival, finding the back of the net for his new club.

The details surrounding the alleged rule violations have not yet been disclosed, but MLS says the players will remain sidelined until investigations are concluded.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

