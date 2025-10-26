ModernGhana logo
2025/26 GPL: We are hungry for success - Hearts of Oak coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani ahead of GoldStars clash

SUN, 26 OCT 2025

Hearts of Oak coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has urged his squad to maintain focus as they prepare to face Bibiani GoldStars in their Matchday 7 fixture.

The Phobian Club will welcome the defending champions to the Accra Sports Stadium following a convincing 2-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea last week, which ended a run of consecutive draws.

Speaking to the club’s media, Dramani emphasized the team’s hunger for success and commitment to continual improvement.

"We remain humble but hungry. Every challenge has been a lesson and every lesson has made us stronger," Didi said.

"The focus is clear, keep improving, keep building and keep believing. This is a marathon and not a sprint, and we trust in our structure, our players and our structure."

The former Kotoko coach also called on supporters to continue backing the team.

"Hearts of Oak fans, keep the faith, keep the noise and keep filling the stands. Every player is your player."

Kickoff for the game is set for 15:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

