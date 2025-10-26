ModernGhana logo
Frank Lampard explains surprise substitution of Thomas-Asante in Coventry City win over Watford

SUN, 26 OCT 2025

Coventry City manager Frank Lampard has revealed fatigue as the main reason behind the surprising substitution of Brandon Thomas-Asante during the club’s 3-1 victory over Watford on Saturday.

The Ghana international, who opened the scoring in the third minute, was replaced in the 52nd minute by Luke Woolfenden.

Thomas-Asante had timed his run perfectly to meet a right-wing cross from Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, slotting the ball into the net to give Coventry an early lead.

Sakamoto later added a second goal in the 42nd minute, completing a rapid-fire start for the hosts.

The goal against Watford marked Thomas-Asante’s fourth consecutive game with a goal, extending an impressive run in the 2025-26 EFL Championship season.

Speaking after the match, Lampard explained the rationale behind the substitution, emphasising player management and giving Woolfenden his home debut.

“Yeah, yeah, again a little bit of fatigue, just a swap; pleased to get Wolfy [Luke Woolfenden] his home debut to come on and play. No problem at all [with Thomas-Asante],” Lampard said to the club’s media.

Thomas-Asante recently played a key role in helping the Black Stars secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, adding to a stellar season both domestically and internationally.

The 24-year-old, who now boasts nine goals and three assists in 12 league appearances, will hope to continue his impressive goalscoring form when Coventry City travel to play Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground on Friday, October 31.

