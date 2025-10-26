Ligue 1: Mohammed Salisu scores as AS Monaca edge Toulouse

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu marked his first goal of the season as AS Monaco edged past Toulouse 1-0 in a tightly contested French Ligue 1 clash on Saturday evening.

The victory, Monaco’s fifth of the 2025-26 campaign, ensures the club remains in the top four of the league standings.

Salisu’s early header, timed perfectly from Kassoum Ouattara’s cross in the third minute, proved decisive, securing all three points for the hosts at Stade Louis II.

Despite an intense battle between the sides, no further goals were scored, and Monaco held on to claim a narrow home victory.

Salisu played the full 90 minutes, while fellow Ghanaian Francis Abu was substituted after 66 minutes.

This goal takes Salisu’s tally to one in four league appearances for AS Monaco so far this season.