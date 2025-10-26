ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 26 Oct 2025 Football News

Ligue 1: Mohammed Salisu scores as AS Monaca edge Toulouse

Ligue 1: Mohammed Salisu scores as AS Monaca edge Toulouse

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu marked his first goal of the season as AS Monaco edged past Toulouse 1-0 in a tightly contested French Ligue 1 clash on Saturday evening.

The victory, Monaco’s fifth of the 2025-26 campaign, ensures the club remains in the top four of the league standings.

Salisu’s early header, timed perfectly from Kassoum Ouattara’s cross in the third minute, proved decisive, securing all three points for the hosts at Stade Louis II.

Despite an intense battle between the sides, no further goals were scored, and Monaco held on to claim a narrow home victory.

Salisu played the full 90 minutes, while fellow Ghanaian Francis Abu was substituted after 66 minutes.

This goal takes Salisu’s tally to one in four league appearances for AS Monaco so far this season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

12 hours ago

Nollywood veteran Ngozi Nwosu Once a man beats you, it won’t stop — Actress Ngozi Nwosu speaks out

12 hours ago

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu Your penchant for pleasing everybody makes you a weak leader—Martin Kpebu to Baw...

13 hours ago

Five Feared Dead, 11 Injured in Fatal Accident at Atwedie on Kumasi–Accra Highway Five Feared Dead, 11 Injured in Fatal Accident at Atwedie on Kumasi–Accra Highwa...

13 hours ago

AP - Welba Yamo Pascal Cameroon opposition leaders arrested as protests erupt over contested elections

13 hours ago

President Mahama unveils seven-point inclusive action plan President Mahama unveils seven-point inclusive action plan 

13 hours ago

Government to revoke more unapproved small-scale mining licences – Lands Ministry Government to revoke more unapproved small-scale mining licences – Lands Ministr...

13 hours ago

Francis Kokoroko / Reuters Cote d'Ivoire goes to the polls: in pictures

13 hours ago

Ouattara is seeking a fourth term. By SIA KAMBOU (AFP) Ouattara set for fourth term as Ivory Coast holds presidential election

13 hours ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumialeft and Lawyer Martin Kpebu Bawumia’s record makes him unattractive to floating voters — Martin Kpebu

17 hours ago

Lawyer Martin Kpebu Members of ORAL committee didn’t take any money from gov’t — Kpebu

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line