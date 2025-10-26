ModernGhana logo
2025/26 GPL: Asante Kotoko need money - Sarfo Duku reveals reason behind Albert Amoah’s move to Libya

SUN, 26 OCT 2025

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, Sarfo Duku, has attributed the club’s decision to transfer Albert Amoah to Libyan side Al Ahli Benghazi to financial considerations.

The Ghana Premier League heavyweights confirmed the transfer of Amoah just two hours after they suffered a 5-1 defeat to Wydad Athletic in their CAF Confederation Cup fixture, sparking debate over the timing of the move.

Critics argue that such a transfer at this stage of the season may not be ideal.

Speaking on Luv FM, Duku defended the decision, saying, “Don't forget that Kotoko also needs money to run the club. This discussion can take us the whole day. There is a school of thought that believes it's not the best to transfer the play at this stage. But if you are into football in Ghana at this stage, I'm sure that you agree with us.”

Duku did not disclose the transfer fee but described the deal as “really good” by Ghanaian standards.

“I'm not permitted to destroy the figure, but per the Ghanaian standard, I think it's okay,” he said.

Addressing speculation over additional player sales, Duku denied that Kotoko plans to sell three more players in the immediate future, but left the door open for potential transfers: “There’s nothing like that on the table now, but as and when offers come, they will be determined on their merits."

Amoah had been a key contributor for Kotoko this season, scoring four goals in six games, including a brace against Kwara United in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round.

