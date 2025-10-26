ModernGhana logo
The only motivation left in Ghana football is to sell players - Kotoko Communications Director, Sarfo Duku

SUN, 26 OCT 2025

Asante Kotoko’s Communications Director, Sarfo Duku, has revealed that the club is now prioritizing revenue from player transfers to stabilize its finances.

Duku’s comments follow the recent transfer of forward Albert Amoah to Libyan side Al Ahli Benghazi, just six games into the season. The move sparked debate over its timing, with some critics suggesting it was premature.

Speaking to Luv FM, Duku defended the decision, citing economic pressures and a lack of sponsorship as key factors.

“Let me, let me be frank with you that the only motivation left in our game today is to get an opportunity to sell one or two players outside, otherwise a time will come that clubs will have to beg to raise funds.

“The matches are not fetching us money. Sponsors are not coming because of economic reasons- and so who do we blame? If opportunity comes, and Kotoko has to be run, why not?" he quizzed.

The sale of Amoah comes in the wake of Kotoko’s 5-1 defeat to Wydad Athletic in Morocco, which ended the club’s African campaign.

Reflecting on the loss, Duku noted the gap in resources compared to their continental rivals.

“If the aim is to win continent trophies, I don’t think we are there yet because we are not well-resourced. Look at how their (WAC) fans were organised yesterday,” Sarfo said.

