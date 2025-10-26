Tour du Ghana 2025 set for November with eight-stage race across five regions

The much-anticipated Tour du Ghana 2025 has been officially confirmed to take place from November 13 to 24, 2025, featuring eight challenging stages that will span the Greater Accra, Eastern, Volta, Ashanti, and Oti Regions.

According to Alhaji Shabaan Mohammed, Secretary General of the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF), the 10th edition of the competition promises to be one of the most exciting yet, blending elite sporting action with rich cultural and tourism experiences.

In an interview, Alhaji Shabaan revealed that the event will welcome 12 international teams, including participants from the United States, Europe, and neighbouring African countries such as Benin, Nigeria, Togo, Burkina Faso, and Côte d’Ivoire.

He noted that arrivals begin on November 13, with the official flag-off scheduled for November 15, to be performed by the President of the Republic of Ghana. From there, the peloton will race through various regions before concluding the tour on November 24, 2025.

“This 10th edition is special. It’s designed not only to celebrate cycling excellence but also to promote Ghana’s tourism potential. Riders and visitors will have the opportunity to explore many of our country’s iconic tourist sites,” said Alhaji Shabaan Mohammed, GCF Secretary General.

The Secretary General expressed gratitude to the event’s major sponsors, including MTN Ghana, Stanbic Bank Ghana, Promasidor, and Verna Mineral Water by Twellium Ghana Ltd. He also acknowledged the strong backing from the Office of the President, the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), and the National Sports Authority (NSA).

Alhaji Shabaan further commended the media for their continued role in promoting and creating awareness about the Tour du Ghana.

He was joined at the briefing by Mr. Seidu Sulley, a veteran cyclist and bicycle repairer, who urged motorists and other road users to exercise caution and respect towards cyclists, emphasizing that cycling is not only a sport but also an important means of transportation.

Mr. Sulley also appealed to the Police and security agencies to provide full support and protection to cyclists throughout the duration of the tour.