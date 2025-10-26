Bundesliga: Karl, 17, strikes again as Bayern claim record 13th win

Teenage sensation Lennart Karl scored in successive games as Bayern Munich beat the Bundesliga's bottom side Borussia Monchengladbach to maintain their perfect start to the season.

The winger struck a superb first senior goal in his side's midweek 4-0 win against Club Brugge in the Champions League, becoming the youngest player to score for Bayern in the competition, aged 17 years and 242 days.

And Karl showed his quality again with another classy effort, picking out the top corner for his first Bundesliga goal and seal his side's 3-0 win at 10-man Monchengladbach to maintain their five-point advantage over second-placed RB Leipzig.

It was a 13th successive win in all competitions for Bayern from the start of this season - equalling a record held by AC Milan (1992/93) from sides in Europe's top five leagues.

Vincent Kompany's side had struggled to break down the hosts, who were reduced to 10 men following a 19th-minute red card to Jens Castrop.

But Joshua Kimmich and substitute Raphael Guerreiro scored in the second half, before Karl netted with nine minutes left.

But it was a first game without a goal or assist for England captain Harry Kane, who cut a frustrating figure with just 30 touches.

The game in Monchengladbach was delayed by 15 minutes after the Bayern team bus was struck in traffic.

But it was the hosts, still searching for a permanent manager after the sacking of Gerardo Seoane on 15 September, who started slowly and had Castrop dismissed after he caught Luis Diaz on the shin with a sliding tackle.

Referee Sascha Stegemann initially produced a yellow card for the South Korea midfielder but upgraded it to red after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Despite their numerical advantage, Kane's fluffed effort in the 42nd minute was Bayern's first shot on target.

The forward, who had 20 goals in 12 games in all competitions and was on a five-game scoring run in the league, was deployed behind Nicolas Jackson, with the Chelsea loanee preferred to lead the line by Kompany, who extended his Bayern contract this week.

Michael Olise came close early in the second half, but the former Crystal Palace winger saw his goalbound effort cleared off the line by Indonesia international Kevin Diks.

Kimmich ended the defensive resistance with the opener in the 64th minute, before Guerreiro added the second five minutes later.

Monchengladbach, managed by interim boss Eugen Polanski, were handed a lifeline when Diks was fouled inside the box, but Kevin Stoger hit the woodwork with the penalty, and Karl added to their misery with the late third.