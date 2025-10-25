ModernGhana logo
2026 WAFCON Qualifiers: Black Queens boycott training, threaten not to play Egypt over unpaid bonuses

SAT, 25 OCT 2025 1

The Black Queens of Ghana have boycotted training ahead of their crucial return leg against Egypt in the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers, citing unpaid bonuses.

According to reports, players of the women’s senior national team are still owed outstanding bonuses from their participation in the 2024 WAFCON tournament held in Morocco, where the team won the bronze medal.

Each player is said to be owed $9,500 in bonuses from that campaign, which concluded in July.

The team had earlier threatened to boycott the first leg of the qualifier in Ismailia but eventually honoured the fixture following a series of meetings with senior figures in camp.

The Black Queens later received their per diems for the international break, but only after the 3-0 victory over the Egyptian Cleopatras.

Despite holding a comfortable advantage heading into Tuesday’s second leg at the Accra Sports Stadium, the players refused to train on Saturday in protest over the unpaid allowances.

The impasse has cast a shadow over Ghana’s hopes of progressing to the 2026 WAFCON, a tournament that also doubles as the qualifying pathway for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Comments

DM | 10/25/2025 10:38:10 PM

The cronic disease affecting African nations of their National teams why ? This kind of attitudes kills the team spirit . GFA wake up please

Comments1
