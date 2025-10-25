ModernGhana logo
PL: Talbi scores late winner as Sunderland stun Chelsea

By BBC
SAT, 25 OCT 2025

Sunderland moved into second place in the Premier League as winger Chemsdine Talbi scored a 94th-minute winner to stun Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Regis le Bris' side were on the brink of earning a valuable point in west London, but snatched all three when Talbi converted from the edge of the box after a quick counter-attack.

The victory - Sunderland's first on the road this season - was all the more remarkable given Chelsea had taken an early lead when Alejandro Garnacho scored his first goal for the club with a fine solo effort.

Sunderland levelled through Wilson Isidor, who netted from close range for his fourth goal of the season following Chelsea's failure to clear their lines from a long throw.

The Black Cats were less adventurous in the second half, seemingly content to settle for a point against the Club World Cup champions.

But the home side struggled to create clear-cut chances and over-committed numbers in the search of a winner.

Sunderland expertly exploited the space left in Chelsea's half as substitute Brian Brobbery latched on to a long ball, held up possession and laid off for Talbi to score a famous winner.

The win means the Black Cats move into second place, two points behind leaders Arsenal having played a game more than the Gunners.

Chelsea, who would have gone second with a victory of their own, slip to seventh behind London rivals Tottenham.

