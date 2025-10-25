ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Brandon Thomas-Asante scores again as Coventry City cruise past Watford

Football News Brandon Thomas-Asante scores again as Coventry City cruise past Watford
SAT, 25 OCT 2025

Ghana forward Brandon Thomas-Asante extended his impressive goal-scoring form with yet another strike in Coventry City’s 3-1 win over Watford in the English Championship on Saturday.

The in-form striker wasted no time at the Coventry Building Society Arena, heading home the opener just three minutes into the contest after connecting perfectly with a precise cross from Tatsuhiro Sakamoto.

Coventry doubled their advantage four minutes later through Jamie Allen before Sakamoto capped a dominant first-half display with the third goal for the promotion hopefuls.

Watford’s woes deepened when Ghanaian defender James Abankwah was shown a straight red card in the 44th minute, leaving the visitors to play the entire second half with 10 men.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, the Hornets managed to grab a consolation goal after the break, as Imran Louza converted from the penalty spot.

Thomas-Asante’s strike takes his tally to nine goals in 11 appearances this season, along with three assists, a run of form that has kept Coventry firmly at the top of the Championship standings.

The 24-year-old will hope to extend his goalscoring form when Coventry City travel to play Wrexham A.F.C. at the Racecourse Ground.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

3 hours ago

Lawyer Martin Kpebu Members of ORAL committee didn’t take any money from gov’t — Kpebu

3 hours ago

Dr. Joshua Zaato, Political Scientist Dropping cases against NDC officials makes ORAL a selective agenda — Dr. Zaato

3 hours ago

Gov’t must urgently restore NHIS operations to ease burden on patients — Jerry Ahmed Gov’t must urgently restore NHIS operations to ease burden on patients — Jerry A...

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko Parliament drafting lifestyle audit bill to tackle unexplained wealth — Osei Nya...

3 hours ago

Akim Swedru Member of Parliament, Kennedy Osei Nyarko Without lifestyle audit law, AG can’t secure convictions on unexplained wealth —...

3 hours ago

Ranking Member on Parliaments Defence and Interior Committee, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour 3 months without a substantive Defence Minister is a dangerous gamble — Ntim For...

3 hours ago

October 25: Cedi sells at GHS12.50 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.86 on interbank October 25: Cedi sells at GHS12.50 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.86 on inter...

3 hours ago

Kwaku Kankam, Bono East NPP constituency Chairman Let's vote Bawumia as 2028 flagbearer if we wish to return to power — Berekum Ea...

3 hours ago

Garu shooting: NHIA reviews security arrangements across regional, district offices Garu shooting: NHIA reviews security arrangements across regional, district offi...

5 hours ago

Thomas Nyarko Ampem, Deputy Minister for Finance Government to double road infrastructure allocation in 2026 budget — Deputy Fina...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line