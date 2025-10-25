Brandon Thomas-Asante scores again as Coventry City cruise past Watford

Ghana forward Brandon Thomas-Asante extended his impressive goal-scoring form with yet another strike in Coventry City’s 3-1 win over Watford in the English Championship on Saturday.

The in-form striker wasted no time at the Coventry Building Society Arena, heading home the opener just three minutes into the contest after connecting perfectly with a precise cross from Tatsuhiro Sakamoto.

Coventry doubled their advantage four minutes later through Jamie Allen before Sakamoto capped a dominant first-half display with the third goal for the promotion hopefuls.

Watford’s woes deepened when Ghanaian defender James Abankwah was shown a straight red card in the 44th minute, leaving the visitors to play the entire second half with 10 men.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, the Hornets managed to grab a consolation goal after the break, as Imran Louza converted from the penalty spot.

Thomas-Asante’s strike takes his tally to nine goals in 11 appearances this season, along with three assists, a run of form that has kept Coventry firmly at the top of the Championship standings.

The 24-year-old will hope to extend his goalscoring form when Coventry City travel to play Wrexham A.F.C. at the Racecourse Ground.