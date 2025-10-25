Otto Addo will lead Black Stars to 2026 World Cup - GFA boss Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has reaffirmed that Otto Addo will remain in charge of the Black Stars for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Addo, who previously worked as a talent coach at Borussia Dortmund, has faced widespread criticism following Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the country’s first absence from the continental showpiece in more than 20 years.

Despite that setback, the former Ghana international redeemed himself by guiding the team to the 2026 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Some fans have nonetheless called for Addo’s dismissal, arguing that his tactics and decision-making have been inconsistent.

But speaking on Asempa FM, GFA President Kurt Okraku made it clear that the coach’s position is secure.

"Otto Addo is our coach. He qualified us for the World Cup in a grand style, and he will take Black Stars to the World Cup," he said.

"In Qatar, we had a decent outing and the stats are there, but as a human, he will make mistakes, but he will stay, and he will lead the team to the World Cup," Okraku added.

The Black Stars are expected to learn their group-stage opponents when the World Cup draw is held on December 5.