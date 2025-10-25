Black Stars: We should not discuss players with dual nationals with emotions - Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Minister for Government Communications and Member of Parliament for Abura Asebu-Kwamankese, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has urged a measured and thoughtful approach in discussions surrounding foreign-born players seeking to represent Ghana.

Following the Black Stars’ qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, players such as Eddie Nketiah, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Francis Amuzu have reportedly shown renewed interest in switching national allegiance to the West African nation.

However, their intentions have sparked mixed reactions among Ghanaian fans and pundits, with some branding them as opportunists.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, has also publicly stated that players who previously rejected Ghana’s call would not be reconsidered for national selection.

Reacting to the debate, Mr Kwakye Ofosu cautioned against making hasty judgments, emphasizing the need for balance and objectivity.

“I call for some caution in the way that we approach this matter," he said.

"It is true that there were some players who rebuffed our entreaties in the past, but there are areas in the team that require some improvement, and therefore, I will call for sober reflection on this matter.

"If we are not careful and we act out of emotion, we may make mistakes that will come back to haunt us," he added.

The Black Stars are scheduled to return to action in November, with friendly matches lined up against Japan and South Korea as part of their Asia tour. Ghana will discover their group-stage opponents for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on December 5.