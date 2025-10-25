ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Black Stars: We should not discuss players with dual nationals with emotions - Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Football News Black Stars: We should not discuss players with dual nationals with emotions - Felix Kwakye Ofosu
SAT, 25 OCT 2025

Minister for Government Communications and Member of Parliament for Abura Asebu-Kwamankese, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has urged a measured and thoughtful approach in discussions surrounding foreign-born players seeking to represent Ghana.

Following the Black Stars’ qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, players such as Eddie Nketiah, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Francis Amuzu have reportedly shown renewed interest in switching national allegiance to the West African nation.

However, their intentions have sparked mixed reactions among Ghanaian fans and pundits, with some branding them as opportunists.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, has also publicly stated that players who previously rejected Ghana’s call would not be reconsidered for national selection.

Reacting to the debate, Mr Kwakye Ofosu cautioned against making hasty judgments, emphasizing the need for balance and objectivity.

“I call for some caution in the way that we approach this matter," he said.

"It is true that there were some players who rebuffed our entreaties in the past, but there are areas in the team that require some improvement, and therefore, I will call for sober reflection on this matter.

"If we are not careful and we act out of emotion, we may make mistakes that will come back to haunt us," he added.

The Black Stars are scheduled to return to action in November, with friendly matches lined up against Japan and South Korea as part of their Asia tour. Ghana will discover their group-stage opponents for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on December 5.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

5 minutes ago

President Mahama unveils Free Tertiary Education policy for Persons with Disability President Mahama unveils Free Tertiary Education policy for Persons with Disabil...

5 minutes ago

NAIMOS arrests 10 armed Chinese galamseyers at Abusa NAIMOS arrests 10 armed Chinese galamseyers at Abusa

5 minutes ago

Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu 'Teacher use of mother tongue instruction is now compulsory in schools' — Educat...

22 minutes ago

REUTERS - Eduardo Munoz Madagascar revokes ousted president Rajoelina's nationality

22 minutes ago

Salvadoran migrant and US resident Kilmar Abrego Garcia is at the center of a row over President Donald Trumps immigration crackdown. By ROBERTO SCHMIDT (AFP/File) US wants to deport Salvadoran man in immigration row to Liberia

17 hours ago

Ghanaian business mogul and statesman, Sir Sam Esson Jonah, Many luxury apartments in Accra financed through dishonest means — Sam Jonah

17 hours ago

Former Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul Ban surface mining for 6 months to fight galamsey — Nitiwul to Mahama

17 hours ago

Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu Bad economic record will haunt Bawumia in 2028 elections — Kwakye Ofosu

17 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings We’re still processing my mother’s sudden death — Dr. Zanetor Rawlings

17 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Bimbilla and former Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul Late Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings was able to unite NDC and NPP — Nitiwul

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line